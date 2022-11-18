Skip to Content
Clear and cold this weekend

High pressure overhead will keep our weather pattern the same for this weekend. Arctic air will continue to spill over the Continental Divide, with below normal temperatures.

Overnight lows around -1°, with wind chills as cold as -10°.

Saturday, sunny with highs in the mid 20’s. Wind chill values as low as –10°, with north winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Sunday with highs in the upper 20’s. Winds at 5-10 mph, wind chills going sub-zero for the morning and evening hours.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 20’s.

