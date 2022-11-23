Slick travel as snow lingers

We'll have leftover snow from a quick system that came through overnight. Slightly cooler for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 20's to lower 30's for Idaho Falls and Jackson. Winds will calm from the 20+mph gusts today and it will be mainly cloudy until another wet weather threat arrives into Sunday and Monday with a 40-50% chance of showers. We'll be tracking the arrival of snow for the re-start to work and school and we expect our gradual warm up over the weekend to end with even colder air after showers on Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Cloudy and around 32-34 for valley. Winds SW 5-15+ (G 20)

Tonight: Cloudy, freezing fog across the area, and teen temperatures 16-19 for valley

Thanksgiving: Patchy freezing morning fog and colder, high 29.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather