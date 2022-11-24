Partly cloudy and cold for Thanksgiving

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region for today on Thanksgiving. There are no chances for any snow showers. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 20's and lower 30's.



TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected for Black Friday with no snow showers within the region. Winds should continue to be light between 0-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to mid 30's.



LONG TERM: Snow showers are back within Eastern ID and western WY as soon as we get into the weekend. We have light snow showers coming through on Saturday and moderate to heavy snow showers rolling through on Sunday night thru Monday. Snow accumulation looks to be around a half an inch for Saturday and about 2-5 inches for Sunday and Monday. Isolated snow showers follow into Tuesday and into the bulk of the next work week. Winds will ramp up for Sunday and Monday between 15-25 mph. High temperatures stay in the 30's for the weekend until dropping down to the lower 20's for Monday and into the start of next week.