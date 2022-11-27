Windy snow showers up until Tuesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected across the majority of the region tonight and they should continue into the overnight and early morning hours. Winds will be very breezy between 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Blowing snow conditions are possible and road closures could happen as a result. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and teen's.



TOMORROW: Snow showers continue throughout the entire day on Monday. Windy conditions continue as winds are expected to remain between 10-25 mph with gusts still getting up to 45 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.



LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers are left on Tuesday before we have a stray snow shower or two left for Wednesday. We will have another batch of scattered snow showers coming back into the picture on Thursday night into Friday morning and then more snow coming back once again for Sunday into Monday of the following week. At the end of Tuesday, snowfall accumulation looks to be between 4-8 inches for the Tetons, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone with 2-4 inches for Island Park, SE Idaho, central ID, and the highlands east of the Snake River Plain. The Snake River Plain and Magic Valley can receive anywhere in-between a half an inch to 4 inches of snow. Winds will finally be light once we get into Monday night. Winds are expected to ramp up again this Thursday night and Friday. High temperatures fall down to the teen's and lower 20's for Tuesday before quickly getting back into the lower 30's by Thursday. High's then stay in the lower 30's into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY for the eastern and southeastern highlands, from the Montana border to north of Bear Lake Basin. This includes the towns of Wayan,Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, and the Bear River Range of mountains, including Emigration Summit.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY for the central Idaho mountains surrounding Stanley basin and the Wood River Valley. This includes the towns of Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST MONDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY for Jackson Hole.