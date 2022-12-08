Cloudy overnight leading to snow showers on Friday morning

TONIGHT: Besides stray snow flurries left in the late afternoon hours, we should see dry conditions tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures go down into the 10's in the valleys and single digits in the mountains.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers will be across the entire region for the morning hours before slowly clearing things up in the afternoon. Accumulation looks to be around an inch to two inches for most of the region. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's and lower 30's.



LONG TERM: Snow showers leave for Friday night before coming back again on Saturday and continuing for Sunday and Monday. Stray snow showers will be left on Tuesday before we dry things up at the end of the next work week. Winds will be breezy again for Monday between 10-20 mph before calming down for the rest of next week. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to mid 30's for the weekend. High's then decrease a lot into the middle of next week when we see high's in the teen's and lower 20's the second half of next week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT for Sawtooth mountains, Sun Valley Region, Copper Basin including Picabo, Hailey, Ketchum, and Stanley, Shoshone northward to Carey and east through Arco to INL including the Lost River Range and Frank Church Wilderness area northwest of Clayton.