Snow showers throughout the rest of the weekend

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers will across the entire region throughout the night tonight with more scattered snow showers across Sun Valley, the Snake River Plain desert, and the Continental Divide that could receive up to a foot of snow overnight. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers will be over the entire region especially in the morning. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph. High temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 30's.



LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers continue into Monday. Stray snow showers roll into Wednesday and Thursday before completely drying up at the end of the week. Accumulation looks to be between 1-5 inches for the most of the region by the end of Monday except for the Continental Divide and central ID which could see up to a foot or even a foot and a half of snow. Next major chance for snow comes late next weekend on that Sunday. Winds will be a lot calmer heading into Monday and should continue to stay that way for most of the week. High temperatures slowly decrease down into the 20's for the middle of the week and they look to stay there heading into the following weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY for Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including the city of Stanley.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY for Sun Valley Region-Wood River Foothills- Including the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo, Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin- Including the city of Copper Basin, Lost River Valley- Including the cities of Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.



WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST SUNDAY for Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, and Island Park region.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and Craters of the Moon NM.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY for Frank Church Wilderness- Including the city of Clayton.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 11 PM MST MONDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National Park.