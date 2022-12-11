Snow showers continue into Monday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers are going to across our mountains tonight throughout much of the night ahead. Scattered mixed showers are expected for the valleys with most of the precipitation being snow. Winds are expected to be light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures go down into the 20's.



TOMORROW: Isolated snow showers will be with us for all of Monday. By the end of Monday, we are expecting another an inch or two for the valleys with about 2-6 inches possible for the local mountains. Winds will be mostly calm between 5-10 mph. High temperatures decrease into the upper 20's and lower 30's.



LONG TERM: Stray showers stick around for Tuesday before we dry things up for Wednesday. We might have another stray chance for snow showers on Thursday and also next weekend, but overall, we don't see any major chances for snow coming up soon. Winds will be light for the long term. High temperatures drop into the teen's and lower 20's for the middle of the week and they are expected to remain there heading into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4PM MONDAY for Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, and Island Park region.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4AM MONDAY for Sun Valley Region-Wood River Foothills- Including the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo, Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin- Including the city of Copper Basin, Lost River Valley- Including the cities of Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY for The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, the Teton Valley, Yellowstone National Park, the Teton Mountains, and Jackson Hole.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST MONDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and Craters of the Moon NM.