Isolated snow showers with a warmup for Christmas weekend

TONIGHT: We will continue to have isolated snow showers in the region for tonight continuing into the overnight hours. Winds will be light throughout the region between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the teen's.



TOMORROW: For Christmas Eve, mostly cloudy skies will be across the region with dry conditions during the day and snow showers late at night. Winds continue to be mostly light with slight breezes up to 15 and 20 mph. High temperatures increase to the mid to upper 20's.



LONG TERM: We continue to have isolated snow showers throughout Christmas Day before we dry up briefly on Monday. Snowfall accumulation looks to be a good half a foot in the mountains with an inch to 4 inches for the valleys especially in the Upper Snake River Plain. We will look for a mix of scattered rain and snow showers back on Tuesday before it all turns back to scattered snow showers for the rest of the week. Winds continue to be slightly breezy in the long term between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get up to the 30's for Christmas before reaching the lower 40's for Tuesday. High's then slightly cool back to the lower 30's for the rest of the week.