Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas

TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's.

CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be around for much of the day with everyone having about a 20-30% chance of getting these showers. Winds will continue to be light. High temperatures increase into the 30's.



LONG TERM: Stray snow and rain showers continue on Monday before we get scattered rain and snow showers across all of eastern ID and western WY on Tuesday. We are then expecting lots of snow showers for the rest of the week. Winds ramp up on Tuesday before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures reach the lower 40's in most areas for Monday and Tuesday before cooling down to the 30's for the remaining long term.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY for The Snake River plain, including the Arco Desert. The Stanley basin and Wood River Valley, including the town of Ketchum. The Teton and Swan Valleys. The Bear River basin and the smaller valleys in the eastern and southeastern highlands of Idaho.