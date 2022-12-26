Cloudy, foggy conditions for Monday

TODAY: Foggy conditions will be across most of the region for the morning hours followed by some patchy fog and cloudy skies for the afternoon. There are slim 10% chances for some light stray rain and snow showers, but overall, we will stay dry today. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the 30's and even lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Lots of scattered mountain snow showers and valley rain showers will be across eastern ID and western WY for Tuesday especially in the morning hours. Rainfall accumulation looks to be around a half an inch for the valleys and the mountains could pick up between a half a foot to an entire foot of snow. Winds will be very breezy between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. High temperatures increase into the upper 30's and 40's.



LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers stay in the region for Wednesday and Thursday before we get another batch of scattered snow showers for the region on Friday. Stray snow showers stick around into next weekend for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Winds will be slightly breezy for most of the week between 10-15 mph. High temperatures drop a little bit back into the lower 30's for Wednesday. They look to remain there before we get down into the 20's into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY for The Arco Desert, the upper Snake River plain, and the Teton Valley, including the cities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Driggs, and Swan Valley, including U S Route 26 and the towns of Swan Valley and Irwin.



AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Franklin County until 11am Monday.



WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING for The Wood River Valley and Stanley Basin including but not limited to Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.



WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.