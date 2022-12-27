Rain and snow showers all day for Tuesday

TODAY: Scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will be found throughout the entire day on Tuesday. Rain accumulations are expected to be as much as an inch in places in the Magic Valley with most places seeing about a half an inch. Snow showers will look to dump up to a foot of snow in the local mountains with some areas seeing up to a foot and a half. Winds will be very breezy between 15-35 mph. High temperatures will get into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

TOMORROW: Isolated snow showers are expected to continue into Wednesday for the mountains with stray snow showers for the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease down to the 30's.



LONG TERM: Stray snow showers should continue into Thursday before another batch of scattered snow showers comes back on Friday and Saturday. Stray snow showers look possible into the New Year for Sunday and Monday too. Winds will ramp up to be breezy once again on Friday. High temperatures stay in the 30's before decreasing down to the 20's this weekend. There is even a possibility of high's down to the single digits and 10's heading into next week on Monday.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING for Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-Wood River Foothills. Including Galena Summit.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY for Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains, and Centennial Mountains.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY for Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY for Jackson Hole and Star Valley.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.



DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY for The Big Lost and Little Lost River Valleys, the Teton Valley, and the Snake River plain from Idaho Falls northward. This includes the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and Driggs. It also includes the towns of Mud Lake, Saint Anthony, Ashton, Howe, Arco, and Mackay.