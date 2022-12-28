Isolated mountain snow showers with cooler temps for Wednesday

TODAY: Stray valley snow showers and isolated mountain snow showers will be across the region today with mostly cloudy skies. An inch or two of snow is expected in the mountains for today's snow. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures only get into the upper 20's and lower 30's today.



TOMORROW: Stray snow showers continue across eastern ID and western WY for Thursday during the day with more scattered snow showers late. Winds will be a little calmer between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 20's.



LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers roll into the region Thursday overnight into Friday morning. Isolated snow showers then stick around for New Year's weekend before we have a pretty wet outlook with more snow on the way for the following week. Winds will be slightly breezy for the next couple of days with winds really ramping up this weekend. High temperatures return to the 30's for Friday and the weekend before looking to drop to the 20's and even teens into next week.