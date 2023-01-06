Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory for SE highlands

Colder conditions this morning prompting a winter weather advisory for the southeast highlands throuhg 4pm. 3" of snow for valleys with the slow down of the moisture as it stalls over the area. Highs today variable 33-37 and overcast. Tonight we'll have a snow chance around with some clearing and lows in the 20's. Patchy dense fog will make travel an issue with snow chances overnight as well.

Saturday starts with that fog and we'll start looking for sun later in the day. Highs in the mid 30's.

Sunday will be continued off and on clouds with mid 30's for highs and a slight chance of showers.

Monday looks like more of the same - clouds and chances of showers, before we unload another storm late Monday night and into Tuesday with rain/snow.

