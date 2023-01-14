Scattered snow showers start early on Sunday morning

TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the Snake River Plain highlands and western WY with the rest of the region seeing mostly cloudy and foggy conditions. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the lower 20's.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers start in the early morning hours for Sunday and continue throughout the morning for the entire region. Scattered snow becomes more isolated out towards the Snake River Plain and western WY for the afternoon and evening hours. There are some chances for mixed showers in the extreme valleys for the Magic Valley and Snake River Plain. Accumulation looks to bring about 2-4 inches for most of the region with a stray few local spots possibly reaching up to 6-8 inches. Winds will look to be breezy between 10-25 mph. High temperatures get into the mid 30's.



LONG TERM: Stray showers are left for the beginning of the week from Monday thru Wednesday. The next round of scattered snow showers comes on Thursday with another batch of scattered snow returning again next weekend too. Winds will calm down for the work week ahead. High temperatures slowly decrease throughout the entire week. High's are in the low 30's to wrap up the weekend and high's could dip into the low 20's to teens by the end of next week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Malad Pass, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY for Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY for Teton Mountains.