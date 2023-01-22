Cloudy and cold for Monday

Skip to Content
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are in store for tonight with stray snow flurries across our local mountains.  Winds are expected to remain light between 5-10 mph.  Low temperatures are down into the single digits positive and negative with wind chills expected below zero.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies for eastern ID and western WY with a stray 10% chance of seeing light snow showers along the Continental Divide and the Upper Snake River Plain.  Winds will be light.  High temperatures are expected in the teens and lower 20's.

LONG TERM: The work week will look to be overall dry.  We have a passing snow shower or two possible each day, but we don't see major chances for snow showers building until next weekend when we should get scattered snow showers across the region.  Winds will be light for the long term.  High temperatures will stay in the teens and lower 20's into the middle of the week before increasing to the upper 20's and lower 30's by Friday and next weekend.

