Freezing fog and snow otw

Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming.

Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.

Freezing fog and low clouds make for slower travel this morning and temperatures remain in the 20's from the afternoon to near freezing in Pocatello for tonight and intro tomorrow, as we warm up and storm up.

This morning we're in the teens as fog freezes and makes for slick travel and lousy visibility.

Snows begin late tonight for most and accumulate for the ridges and mountains and resorts well into the weekend.