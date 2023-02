Ahead of the storm late tonoight/tomorrow, we have fog and sub zero temps this morning and wind chills -10 for some. Some sun esp. for Jackson, partly sunny in Idaho Falls after morning toad choking fogginess, winds bust it before the front today 20+. 1-3" for valley, especially east of I-15. Warnings/advisories are hot off the press at 3:30am and highs are tight for us 25-32 and blowing snows later tonight and for Valentine's Day. so don't be cold-hearted! Roper

