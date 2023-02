Another front from the north today will add some more snow as we've piled a couple of inches on overnight. 2-5" with a winter weather advisory through 11pm tonight. Up to 12" for mountain areas. Winds 15-30mph, and some schools are cancelling classes due to lousy conditions. Highs will be in the mid 20's and it gets very cold tonight.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

