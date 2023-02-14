Wind Chill Warning issued as the snow storm exits

Colder and drier air will push in from the north tonight, shutting down the active snow showers.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS

EVENING.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

MST WEDNESDAY.

WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and

drifting snow.

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,

Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine

Creek Pass.

Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine Creek Pass. WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to

10 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11

PM MST this evening.

10 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Tonight, a slight chance of snow before midnight, with areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around -2°. Wind chill values as low as -17. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

For our Wednesday, sunny and cold with highs around 20°. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Areas of freezing fog overnight.

Thursday, Patchy freezing fog before noon with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high in the lower 20’s. SW winds at 5-10 mph.