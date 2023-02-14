Wind Chill Warning issued as the snow storm exits
Colder and drier air will push in from the north tonight, shutting down the active snow showers.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING.
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST WEDNESDAY.
- WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and
drifting snow.
- WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine
Creek Pass.
- WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to
10 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11
PM MST this evening.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
Tonight, a slight chance of snow before midnight, with areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around -2°. Wind chill values as low as -17. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
For our Wednesday, sunny and cold with highs around 20°. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Areas of freezing fog overnight.
Thursday, Patchy freezing fog before noon with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high in the lower 20’s. SW winds at 5-10 mph.