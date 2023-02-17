Wind Chill Warning again this morning

High pressure helping to push down again on us this morning with patch freezing fog possible. Wind chills are dangerously cold. Feels like -25 to -35 below zero even with light winds 5-10mph. Highs today 20-25 as clouds mix in ahead of winds and a major system planting snow for mountains by late Saturday and easing into the valley by end of the weekend with 30% of snow and increasing for Monday for Idaho Falls and Pocatello 50%. Stringing along snow and some rain for Monday through next week. Highs head back to 30's before dropping off again Thursday night.

