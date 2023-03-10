Skip to Content
Cold front exiting the region, lighter winds for Saturday

We’ll start to calm down later Friday night into early Saturday, as a cold front will leave our region.

For Friday night and early Saturday, we’ll still see some winds and isolated snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17°. South southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Partly cloudy for Saturday, with highs near 30°. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, gusts around 25 mph. Chance of snow, with most of the snow near far eastern Idaho and Wyoming.

Sunday, partly sunny with a high in the lower 30’s.

A slight chance of snow for Sunday night, with lows around 20°.

Monday

A chance of snow for Monday with more snow and rain for Tuesday.

