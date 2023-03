A snow squall warning has been issued for Rupert and Burley areas, US 30 on I-84. This warning is through 1pm today. Sudden intense bursts of winds mixed with snow and rain can cause dangerous conditions not safe for driving. No visibility can be expected as winds are approaching 65 mph in this area. Please take shelter from flying debris in your vehicle and warn those traveling along this route of these hazardous conditions.

