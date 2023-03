Pacific low combined with southerly warm air flow kicks the snow/rain around into the morning after a good few inches of solid snow overnight. Warming up with the flow from below and into the 40's for the valley. Winds will gust over 40 mph before another shot at snow later as the front brings cold air back and we hit the teens tonight.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.