Sunny skies and calm winds are back for Thursday

TODAY: Mostly sunny conditions will be with us throughout the day for Thursday. We will have a slim 5 to 10 % chance of seeing a snow shower along the mountain tops in the Tetons, but besides that, we are expecting dry conditions out for everyone. Winds will be calm between 0-10 mph. High temperatures are in the 30's.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies continue into St. Patrick's Day for Friday with no chances for any snow or rain. Winds stay calm between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase just barely up to the upper 30's.

LONG TERM: Beautiful sunny, blue skies persist into the entire weekend for two more days. Once we get into the next work week, the rain and snow returns. Isolated mountain snow and valley rain showers will be in the region for Monday morning leading to scattered showers for everyone for Tuesday, Wednesday, and maybe even Thursday. There are hints that rain and snow can even carry into Friday and into that following weekend. Winds will be light for the weekend before picking up to be very breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 30's to mid 40's for the weekend where they will stay heading into next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THURSDAY for Bingham County.

FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Raft River above One Mile Creek.