Sunny Sunday, but rain and snow is back on Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region for tonight with no chances for getting any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.



TOMORROW: Beautiful, dry partly cloudy conditions are going to be with us for most of Sunday. We have a chance for mixed showers to come into the southern highlands and the Magic Valley late Sunday night. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be between the upper 30's and the upper 40's.



LONG TERM: Scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers come into the region for the overnight and early morning hours on Monday. These showers carry on for the rest of Monday into Tuesday morning. The next round of valley rain and mountain snow quickly follows on Wednesday. By the end of Wednesday, snowfall accumulation looks to be around an inch to 4 inches regionwide except for the lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley. Rainfall accumulation for the lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley will be a quarter inch to a half an inch by the end of Tuesday. Isolated rain and snow showers will continue into Thursday before more scattered rain and snow comes for Friday. Stray mountain snow showers appear to hang around all the way into the weekend with the valleys drying out more. Winds will be breezy for Tuesday between 15-25 mph. Winds calm down a little for Wednesday, but are still slightly breezy between 10-20 mph for the rest of the week. High temperatures stay in the upper 30's and lower 40's for most of the week before we might see a slight cool down into the low 30's to mid 30's heading into next weekend.