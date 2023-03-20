Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Updated
today at 5:42 PM
Published 4:21 PM

More snow, rain and wind this week

ezgif-3-b501d82b24
KIFI Weather

The flow of wet weather continues this week as several fronts move through the region.

Rain and snow tonight with mostly cloudy skies. A overnight low in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow and rain showers for Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30’s, with winds at 15-25 mph.

More snow for Tuesday night, with a low temperature around 20°

Wednesday more snow with highs in the mid 30’s. Chance of snow is 80%, with New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
    Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
  • WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
    Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
  • WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow.Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
  • WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including
    but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.
  • WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content