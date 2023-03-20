More snow, rain and wind this week
The flow of wet weather continues this week as several fronts move through the region.
Rain and snow tonight with mostly cloudy skies. A overnight low in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow and rain showers for Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30’s, with winds at 15-25 mph.
More snow for Tuesday night, with a low temperature around 20°
Wednesday more snow with highs in the mid 30’s. Chance of snow is 80%, with New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
- WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
- WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow.Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
- WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including
but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.
- WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.