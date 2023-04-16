Isolated mountain mixed showers on Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are expected for the night ahead with a few stray mixed showers moving through the region in the evening hours before they dry up into the late-night hours. The winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures go down into the upper 20's and lower 30's.



TOMORROW: Mixed showers are expected across the high country with stray chances for rain and snow in the valley. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 50's and lower 60's.



LONG TERM: Scattered rain and snow showers come for everyone on Tuesday. Leftover isolated showers are left in the region for the rest of the work week up until Friday. We then look to clear things up a little more into next weekend with only stray mixed showers left. Winds will be very breezy for Tuesday between 25-35 mph. Winds continue to be a little breezy for the rest of the week. High temperatures drop a lot into the 40's for Tuesday. High's then stay in the 40's until next weekend when high's slightly increase into the lower 50's.