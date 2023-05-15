Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 4:21 PM
Published 4:05 PM

Chance of thunderstorms with above average high temperatures

slot0
KIFI Weather

We’ll see a risk for thunderstorms this week, with breezy winds. Monday night, look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

For Tuesday, sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the day. A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon, with a high near 74°. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

More chances at thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. A high near 75°, with winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high near 75°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content