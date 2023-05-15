Chance of thunderstorms with above average high temperatures

We’ll see a risk for thunderstorms this week, with breezy winds. Monday night, look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

For Tuesday, sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the day. A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon, with a high near 74°. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

More chances at thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. A high near 75°, with winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high near 75°.