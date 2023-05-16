Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 6:34 AM

Finally feels like spring

Happy National Barbecue Day . . .We've got another warm day around here and we cruise into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70's @77 for Idaho Falls and pushing 80 for Burley.

Afternoon storm chances at 40% for the day with an increased chance into Wednesday. Winds are calm to start and picking up S 10-20 or so this afternoon, especially gusty around storms.

I think you are going to love the weekend weather - alot warmer than our usual 67 seasonal average - more like 80's for Saturday and Sunday and even 90's for Salmon. Wha what?

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

A new poll found 92% of Americans look forward to grilling season. 

--Our favorite things to cook on a grill, in order, are burgers, chicken, hot dogs, and steak.  At least 50% of Americans said they'd be fine eating any of those.

-Do you say "barbecue" or "cookout"?  It might depend on where you grew up. 

-People from the South and Northeast are a little more likely to say "cookout." 

-People out West and in the Midwest are more likely to say "barbecue." 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content