More isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

We’re looking to repeat our weather for the next few days, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the storms will favor the foothills and mountains, with the occasional slow-moving thunderstorm in the Snake River Plain.

Monday night, we’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 40’s. Winds in the range of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A slight chance of showers for Tuesday morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature in the upper 70’s. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s.

