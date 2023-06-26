Greater storm chances for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms will continue across central ID with a few stray showers for the rest of the region. Winds will look to be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the upper 40's and lower 50's.



TOMORROW: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be with us for Tuesday afternoon in our central ID and western WY highlands and mountains. Everyone else will see isolated thunderstorms come in occasionally with a 40% rain chance. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures slightly decrease down into the mid to upper 70's.



LONG TERM: We will see less and less storms within the region as the week starting on Wednesday. Scattered storms will still be across central ID for that day with only a few showers showing up in the rest of the region. Leftover, stray showers are left for Thursday before we completely dry up on Friday. We look to remain mainly dry next weekend and heading into the 4th of July. Winds will be mostly calm between 5-10 mph for the long-term period after Tuesday. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70's up into Thursday. High's warm up a lot then heading into Friday and next weekend. By Sunday, high's will look to be in the upper 80's and even lower 90's for some.