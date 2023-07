Hot weather from the south with an area of low pressure to our northwest, gives us the hot and somewhat stormy forecast. Highs for Saturday will top the mid to upper 80’s for the Snake River Plain. We’ll see scattered thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and evening. Hot temperatures are expected for Sunday, with highs in the 90’s. There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm for Sunday, mostly for the mountains.

