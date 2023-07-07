Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Hot weekend and quick storm chance

By
Updated
today at 6:53 AM
Published 6:09 AM

We've got a dry and hot forecast ahead. A quick gusty storm chance is around for the hills and temps pop the mid-to-upper 80's  90's by the end of the weekend into the central valley.  Winds will push 10-20mph and dry storms and any thunderheads will slam small hail and winds into the day today and tomorrow.

 
Hot temps and clear, except for some storm clouds and slight haze, will make for high uv indices, with burn times less than 15 min.  Please stay safe and cool. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content