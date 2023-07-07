Hot weekend and quick storm chance

We've got a dry and hot forecast ahead. A quick gusty storm chance is around for the hills and temps pop the mid-to-upper 80's 90's by the end of the weekend into the central valley. Winds will push 10-20mph and dry storms and any thunderheads will slam small hail and winds into the day today and tomorrow.



Hot temps and clear, except for some storm clouds and slight haze, will make for high uv indices, with burn times less than 15 min. Please stay safe and cool.