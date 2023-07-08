Hot with less storms for Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated groups of rain showers and thunderstorms will carry on for the early evening hours before drying up for the late night and overnight hours. Winds look to be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 50's.



TOMORROW: A hand full of stray showers will roll across the central ID mountains for Sunday with the rest of the region looking to be completely sunny. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 80's and lower 90's.



LONG TERM: Completely dry and sunny conditions will be us all work week long with not a single rain drop in sight for the long-term forecast. Winds look to be very breezy for the beginning of the week from Monday up into Wednesday with winds sustained between 15-25 mph. Winds look to be calmer for the second half of the week. High temperatures increase into the hottest day of the week on Monday with high's soaring into the low to mid 90's. High's then drop a little into the mid to upper 80's for Tuesday and the rest of the week.