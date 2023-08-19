Rainy Sunday with a Flash Flood Threat

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will continue across the region into the evening and late-night hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 50's and 60's.



TOMORROW: We will have widespread rain showers and thunderstorms for everyone starting in the early morning hours and carrying all the way into late Sunday night. Flash Flooding is possible in localized areas. Heavier rain showers will be focused more towards central ID, but everyone should still get plenty of rain overall. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures decrease into the 60's and 70's.



LONG TERM: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms persist into Monday and Tuesday before drying up in the middle of the week. By the end of Monday, rain totals are expected to be around 0.25 for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, SE ID, and western WY; 0.5 for the Continental Divide and Yellowstone National Park; and just above an inch for central ID. Flash Flooding is possible continuing into Monday and Tuesday. We will look for another group of isolated showers and thunderstorms to come through on Friday before drying up next weekend. It will be extremely windy on Monday with winds sustained between 25-35 mph and wind gusts reaching as high as 65 mph especially in the southern highlands. Winds will be slightly breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday before finally calming down. High temperatures increase back into the lower 80's for Monday where they will stay put for the work week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING for A portion of central Idaho, including the following areas, Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region, Orofino/Grangeville Region and Southern Clearwater Mountains.



HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for Southern mountains from Oakley east to Malad and McCammon.



WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, and Blackfoot Mountains.



AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY for Yellowstone National Park.