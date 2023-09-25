Windy and warm

As another trough heads our way, the ridge keeping us dry eases out, and much like you'd expect, winds start kicking again SW 10-20mph. Foreshadowing another slide in temps with moisture mainly to the north in Idaho. Normal highs for this time of year in the lower 70's, we bounce past that to the upper 70's, to near 80 for the I-15 corridors. Another system this week will drop temps, but it's not until end of the week that we see another chance of winter hits around here and the battle of the pumpkin spice lattes kicks it up a notch. Candy corn anyone? Candy canes? Construction barrels are orange too.

