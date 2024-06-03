Wind and rain and cooler

Cold front on the back step this morning with some light rain and heavier precip expected into the afternoon with good chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60's, after some warm temps yesterday - 79 in Idaho Falls. Mid 60's for Pocatello and windy conditions with a wind advisory through 9pm for the central and upper snake river plain. Lows tonight in the upper 40's and continued windy tomorrow.

Winds this afternoon could reach gusts of 50mph and thunderstorms will make for lousy driving conditions later. Some flood watches are up for the western and central mountains. By Wednesday, we're clearing and making way for 80's and sunshine.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather