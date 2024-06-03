Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Wind and rain and cooler

By
Updated
today at 8:23 AM
Published 6:25 AM

Cold front on the back step this morning with some light rain and heavier precip expected into the afternoon with good chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60's, after some warm temps yesterday - 79 in Idaho Falls. Mid 60's for Pocatello and windy conditions with a wind advisory through 9pm for the central and upper snake river plain. Lows tonight in the upper 40's and continued windy tomorrow.

Winds this afternoon could reach gusts of 50mph and thunderstorms will make for lousy driving conditions later. Some flood watches are up for the western and central mountains. By Wednesday, we're clearing and making way for 80's and sunshine.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content