Frost Advisory for Wednesday morning with sunshine

Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 30’s. South southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake

River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the major cities of Idaho Falls, and

Pocatello, it will be mostly areas west of the Idaho Falls Airport

and the outlying areas north of the Pocatello area. The Marsh

Creek Valley and the rest of the U S Route 91 corridor to the Utah

border are also under a threat of frost.

Sunny for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the lower 70’s. North winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Partly sunny for Thursday with a high in the lower 80’s. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.