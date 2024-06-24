Skip to Content
Gusty winds with above average temperatures for Tuesday

Published 3:35 PM

Clear overnight, with a low around the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with a southwest winds around 15-25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunny and windy for Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 90’s. Winds from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Wednesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature around 90°. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 15-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

A chance of thundershowers for Thursday with more wind. A high in the lower 80’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

