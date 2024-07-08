Skip to Content
Above normal temperatures this week; Heat Advisory issued

High pressure building overhead, will take our temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around 53°. South southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high near 94°. Light winds around 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.

Wednesday, sunny and hot, with a high near 97° for Idaho Falls, around 100° for Pocatello. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT:

  • WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105
    expected.
  • WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
    Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
  • WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Saturday Night.
  • IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
    extreme heat events.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT:

  • WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 expected.
  • WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast
    Idaho.
  • WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Saturday Night.
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

