Above normal temperatures this week; Heat Advisory issued

High pressure building overhead, will take our temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around 53°. South southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high near 94°. Light winds around 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.

Wednesday, sunny and hot, with a high near 97° for Idaho Falls, around 100° for Pocatello. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT:

WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105

WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,

Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT: