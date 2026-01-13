High pressure with sunshine and calm winds

Skip to Content
High pressure on top of us that gives us a lot of stagnant air. We have stagnant air advisories for the central Snake River Plain around Blackfoot and into the desert. High today with sunshine will be around 37. The winds remain northerly and calm. Nothing is coming or going. It’ll be partly cloudy tonight and around 17 will edge toward 40° but we'll maintain these temperatures in the upper 30s through the rest of the week and not a chance of anything falling out of the sky.

Jeff Roper

