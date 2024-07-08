Excessive heat this week

The heat is on. Monday we are clear and sunny with a high of 92. Light winds under a dome of high pressure which will ultimately lead us to hot conditions this week.

Tonight continued clear and 52 tonight with winds ultimately from the E/NE and light after midnight.

This long stretch of clear skies and low humidity will increase the fire hazards and with highs Tuesday at 95, we prepare for Excessive heat by Wednesday.

Tuesday - sunny and 95

Wednesday - sunny and 99.

Thursday -sunny and 100+

Friday - sunny and 100+

Lows in the low 60's overnight.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 in the eastern Magic Valley, lower Snake River Plain, and valley locations in the South Hills and temperatures of 95 to 100 possible in the upper Snake River Plain and valley locations of the Central Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast Idaho. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.