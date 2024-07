We will start to feel the effects of this dominant high pressure dome with sunshine and highs reaching the mid 90's. Tomorrow heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be covering our area and temperatures will reach into the 100's. No clouds with only a slight of clouds with mountains in the zone.

Lows will only be in the 60's as we retain the heat of the day. This long stretch will make for dangerous conditions and fire danger is a possibility with low humidity.