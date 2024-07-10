Hot and breezy for Thursday and Friday

Overnight mostly clear with a low temperature in the upper 50’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph

Sunny and hot for Thursday, with a high in the upper 90’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday, sunny and hot with a high temperature in the mid to upper 90’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY

NIGHT:

WHAT…Temperatures up to 102.

WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, the entire Snake River plain, including the Arco Desert and Shoshone Area, The Lost River valleys, Challis and the Pahsimeroi Valley, the Wood River foothills, the Island Park region, the Teton Valley, the Bear Lake Valley, and the Blackfoot Mountains. WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday Night.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 9 PM THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY: