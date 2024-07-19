Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More smoke with afternoon and evening thunderstorms

By
Updated
today at 12:39 PM
Published 12:19 PM

High pressure overhead will continue to deliver above normal temperatures. With this latest ridge of high pressure, we’ll also see more smoke from regional wildfires blanketing the region.

For Friday evening, patchy smoke with isolated thunderstorms. Overnight lows back to around the lower 60’s. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Saturday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy smoke. Sunny, with an afternoon high temperature in the mid 90’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content