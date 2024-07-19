More smoke with afternoon and evening thunderstorms

High pressure overhead will continue to deliver above normal temperatures. With this latest ridge of high pressure, we’ll also see more smoke from regional wildfires blanketing the region.

For Friday evening, patchy smoke with isolated thunderstorms. Overnight lows back to around the lower 60’s. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Saturday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy smoke. Sunny, with an afternoon high temperature in the mid 90’s.