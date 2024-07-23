Heat Advisory with 95°+

High pressure continues to slam heat into our backyard with patchy smoke from regional fires apart of the forecast. Hazy sunshine and

and light winds with excessive heat will make it difficult for some to be outdoors. Hydrate and be prepared to take breaks and find cool spots.

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 100 expected. * WHERE...Fort Hall, Blackfoot, McCammon, Carey, Heyburn, Inkom, Idaho Falls, St. Anthony, Shelley, Rupert, Rockland, Malad, Burley, INL, Shoshone, Rexburg, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Bellevue, Richfield, Hailey, Downey, Malta, Picabo, Craters of the Moon, Mud Lake, Thatcher, Pocatello, and American Falls * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.