High pressure directly overhead and hot temperatures today with peaks near 100.

Front and isolated storm chances at 30% later in the hottest part of the day and winds picking up to 20-40mph around storms, especially into the upper valley and Mud Lake Desert. Fire weather warnings are up as well with dry conditions and low humidity and gusty winds.

Slightly cooler tomorrow, setting us up for a big temperature change by Friday and Saturday to the 80's.