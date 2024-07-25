Red flag warning and cooler windy temps

Cooler and windy today with highs in the low 90's for Pocatello. Both IDA and PIH popped 101 yesterday just a the first cold front came through with some hot storms. We are tracking cool showers this morning, can you smell the rain? Windy today gust to 30+ and around storms even more exciting. High in IF to around 88. 40% chance of storms around and calming with more smoke tomorrow and increased chances of storms Saturday 60% and even cooler. 70's to near 80 in the mountains and low 80's in the valley. Summer is not over yet though. We will return to the 90's by mid week and even closing in on 100 again by next Thursday.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

