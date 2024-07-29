Air quality dropping with smoke in region

Unhealthy air conditions will make breathing difficult for some today, so you're advised to stay indoors and close windows. Smoke and haze continue to cover our region into Tuesday. Please be cautious of strenuous outdoor activity, as particles in the air from wildfires makes it hard to breathe. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid-to-upper 80's for Monday so download our KIFI weather app to make sure you are safe at the lake or pool and outdoors. Smoke is still around and winds will be 15-30mph with gusts today. Unhealthy air quality in Custer, Butte, Lemhi, Power, Bannock, Bingham counties with areas of smoke through tomorrow morning.

With this brief retreat from the heat for tomorrow with lows in the upper 50's tonight, and some isolated showers to water your garden, it's back to the slow re-heat of the summer and 100+ by next Monday.

Tomorrow will cloud up and highs drop by about 6-7 degrees, putting us in the low 80's. Then a build to 90's by Thursday.

War Bonnet Wednesday Sunny and 86. A 6pm - Winds gusting to 15-20 WSW and 80 degrees.

Watch the video forecast for the FutureTrack update and be here LIVE at 5am and noon for updates.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather