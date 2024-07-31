Smoke thins out and warming up

Sunshine with smoke this morning and chilly around 50. Headed to 83 in Idaho Falls.

Breezes 7-12 into the afternoon for the kickoff of the War Bonnet Roundup at Sandy Downs. High pressure will resume that summer heat and we get back to the 90's by tomorrow. Ammon Days kickoff on Friday morning will be bright and the heat keeps coming with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Saturday will be the next real hot day at 95-99 degrees for many. A storm setup brings a limited shower chance by first of the week, which will reset temperatures. A quick reset though with more heat into the first full week of August.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather