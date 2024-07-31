Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Smoke thins out and warming up

By
today at 7:30 AM
Published 7:09 AM

Sunshine with smoke this morning and chilly around 50. Headed to 83 in Idaho Falls.

Breezes 7-12 into the afternoon for the kickoff of the War Bonnet Roundup at Sandy Downs. High pressure will resume that summer heat and we get back to the 90's by tomorrow. Ammon Days kickoff on Friday morning will be bright and the heat keeps coming with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Saturday will be the next real hot day at 95-99 degrees for many. A storm setup brings a limited shower chance by first of the week, which will reset temperatures. A quick reset though with more heat into the first full week of August.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content